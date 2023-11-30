23 more Gazan patients transferred to Türkiye for treatment

The fourth group of 23 patients and 21 companions transferred from Gaza has arrived in Ankara for their treatments, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced.

"We have successfully evacuated a total of 200 individuals from Gaza so far, including 114 patients and 86 companions. Among the 23 patients who arrived today [on Nov. 29], four are cancer patients. The group predominantly consists of children and young individuals, with the youngest being a 7-month-old baby, and the majority of cases are related to orthopedic issues," Koca told reporters at Etimesgut Military Airport in the capital Ankara while welcoming the patients arriving from Gaza.

"In the fourth evacuation flight, we have received a total of 23 patients, including one with fractures, traumas, and an eye-related trauma issue. These patients have been admitted to Etlik City Hospital, and we will promptly plan their treatments," he added.

Providing information about the field hospital to be established by Türkiye in Gaza, the minister noted that the exact location, determined following the efforts of the Turkish delegation visiting the strip, will be announced in the next couple of days.

"It will be located within Gaza. We are planning it in an area close to the Rafah border crossing, which we believe to be secure. Ensuring a safe environment is crucial for us," Koca said.

The field hospital will focus on the treatment of early-stage patients, he added.

In the meantime, a second ship carrying approximately 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid from Türkiye to Gaza set sail from Mersin Port in the country’s south to Al-Arish Port in Egypt.

