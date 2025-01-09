2,000-year-old mosaic awaits removal from a barn

SİVAS

A 2,000-year-old mosaic, believed to date back to the Roman period, remains partially buried in the floor of a barn in Gürün in Sivas. While one section of the mosaic is displayed at the Sivas Archaeology Museum, the remaining part has been waiting to be unearthed for 22 years.

Artifacts uncovered in archaeological excavations in the region are restored and displayed at the Sivas Archaeology Museum. Among these treasures is the partially exhibited Tepecik Mosaic, which was discovered in 2002 in the Tepecik village of Gürün district.

In 2002, a section of the Roman-era floor mosaic was discovered in a barn owned by a local resident. Following extensive work, a portion of the mosaic was removed and has been on display at the museum since 2009. However, the rest of the mosaic remains in the barn, where it has been for over two decades.

Legal disputes between the barn’s owner and the Culture and Tourism Ministry delayed further excavations. During this time, the barn and its surroundings were designated as a protected area. The mosaic still awaits removal from the site.

Art historian Yunus Budaktaş shared details about the mosaic, saying, "Known as the Tepecik Mosaic, this Roman-era artifact measures approximately 6 by 2.5 meters, covering an area of 18 square meters. Discovered accidentally by a local resident while tending to animals, the mosaic was carefully unearthed through extensive efforts. It is dated between 30 B.C. and 395 A.D."

Budaktaş explained that the mosaic features intricate designs, including a 60-centimeter-wide border with geometric and floral motifs, such as diamond shapes containing four-leaf patterns. The central composition depicts various animals arranged in a vertical sequence, including partridges, ducks, hoopoes and turkeys, interspersed with geometric and botanical depictions.

The animal figures in the mosaic are thought to represent the wildlife of Gürün’s renowned Gökpınar Lake and its surroundings. "The mosaic has been on display at the Archaeology Museum since 2009. While the existing portion enhances the museum's collection, the missing part, still in the barn, is expected to be excavated and reunited with the rest of the artifact to provide a complete viewing experience for history enthusiasts," Budaktaş added.