17 suspects detained over fake İnce videotape

ANKARA
A total of 17 people have been detained after Muharrem İnce, one of the four presidential contenders, announced his decision to withdraw from the race, expressing his fury over conspiracies against him, including a fake sex videotape.

Homeland Party leader İnce has earlier complained about a slander campaign against him, including a sex video he said was fake. He blamed the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 coup attempt, for the release of it.

Following the investigation launched into the videotape by the Ankara chief prosecutor last week, the suspects were detained on charges of blackmail, threats, forgery of documents, illegal seizure and dissemination of personal data, and violation of privacy, the prosecutor’s office said, elaborating that arrest warrants were requested for four other suspects.

İnce announced his withdrawal from the presidential race at a press conference on May 11 in the capital Ankara.

“I wanted to create a third way. But we failed to do so,” İnce said, explaining that he was offering a new political track for the real followers of the principles and values of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the modern Republic of Türkiye.

Although he has withdrawn, İnce called on the people to vote for the Homeland Party running for the parliament.

“In my 45 years in politics, I have never seen the things I witnessed in the past 45 days,” he said.

Turkey, Elections,

