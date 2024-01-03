16,000-seat stadium in Istanbul remains largely idle

16,000-seat stadium in Istanbul remains largely idle

ISTANBUL
16,000-seat stadium in Istanbul remains largely idle

The 16,000-seat Zeytinburnu Stadium, which hosted Zeytinburnuspor for years, has become idle while the lawsuit filed by Zeytinburnu Municipality has been going on for nine years, it has become the abode of drug addicts.

Zeytinburnu Stadium in Istanbul was home to Zeytinburnuspor from 1984 to 2014. In 2014, the 42,000-square-meters of land on which the stadium is located was given to the Yedikule Surp Pırgiç Armenian Hospital Foundation through a decision of the General Directorate of Foundations. After the land was given to the foundation, Zeytinburnu Municipality applied to the court to have the land returned to them.

“Zeytinburnuspor is a club with a historical background. It took part in the Super Lig for three periods. Since 2010, it has been in the amateur groups. Zeytinburnu Stadium was transformed from a dirt field to a grass field in 1994, the team was then in the professional league. Then the tribune part of the stadium was built. With its construction, the stadium became one of the best stadiums in Istanbul. A stadium with a capacity of 16,000 is an ideal place for Istanbul's stadium problem,” said Cahit Kesler, who played football for 16 years at the Zeytinburnuspor Club.

“The stadium suffered a blow in 2010, and with the blow it became unusable. In 2008 they abandoned the stadium by putting the fire brigade inside. The federation did not organize matches after 2010 and the stadium became idle. For five to six years they have been painting and whitewashing around it, it looks beautiful from the outside, but the inside has turned into ruins,” he added.

Pointing out that Zeytinburnuspor is one of the biggest communities in Istanbul, Yılmaz Çam, one of the Zeytinburnuspor executives, said “Zeytinburnuspor is a very big community, a team with the most supporters after Beşiktaş, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe. Before the Armenian Foundation, this place belonged to a lady and after that, the stadium was transferred to the Armenian foundation. The foundation had given permission to build a stadium and a sports facility here.”

“After the 1999 municipal elections, the fall of this club and this stadium began. Football was played there until 2012. We asked to at least give it to amateur clubs as a grass field, it was first accepted and then rejected because it was said to not be earthquake resistant. If the problem is earthquake, this can be solved by rebuilding the stadium," Çam added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

    Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

  2. FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

    FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

  3. 56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

    56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

  4. Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

    Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

  5. Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

    Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers
Recommended
Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı

Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı
Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert

Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert
Zeugma Mosaic Museum eyes 600,000 visitors this year

Zeugma Mosaic Museum eyes 600,000 visitors this year
Endangered shark washes ashore in Mediterranean province

Endangered shark washes ashore in Mediterranean province
Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo

Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo
Food poisoning scare hits state dorm as over 100 hospitalized

Food poisoning scare hits state dorm as over 100 hospitalized
WORLD Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 64 people.
ECONOMY Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Türkiye’s annual consumer price inflation rate quickened from 61.98 percent in November to 64.77 percent in December, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 3.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.