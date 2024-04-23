US medical journals site dental mishap in Bursa

BURSA
American medical journals have featured a case from the northwestern province of Bursa, where a screw used in a dental implant procedure became lodged in the patient’s jawbone and advanced towards the brain.

Ramazan Yılmaz, a 40-year-old resident of Bursa, found himself in a harrowing ordeal after seeking treatment for tooth pain.

Upon examination, the dentist informed Yılmaz that his teeth were loose and recommended extraction, proposing implants as a solution.

"I realized that the implant was off course and expressed that there was a bone sound, but he told me that this was normal," Yılmaz said.

The severity of the situation became apparent when Yılmaz fainted in agony, prompting the dentist to rush him to the hospital in his private vehicle. Subsequent scans revealed the dire situation: A screw was lodged in Yılmaz's skull, perilously close to vital structures.

Despite facing a life-threatening situation, Yılmaz claims the doctor callously dismissed his concerns and failed to provide adequate support.

The dentist countered the accusations, attributing the incident to a "medical complication" and denying any wrongdoing. Yılmaz urged authorities to address the issue to prevent similar incidents from befalling others.

Medical professionals at Uludağ University Hospital sprang into action, performing an hours-long surgery to remove the foreign object.

Yılmaz's story made headlines in newspapers and magazines across the U.S. and the successful surgery performed by the medical team attracted international attention.

