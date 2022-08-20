At least 16 killed in pileup traffic accident in Gaziantep

GAZİANTEP

A passenger bus has hit an ambulance, a fire truck and an outside broadcast vehicle in southeast Turkey on Aug. 20, killing at least 16 passengers, including journalists.

The accident occurred on the Gaziantep- Nizip Highway.

21 passengers were also wounded, Gaziantep Governor Davut Gül has said.

Among the casualties, there were 2 journalists, 4 health care workers and 3 firefighters, the governor has said. Journalists were accredited to İhlas News Agency.

The wounded passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals. Rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site. An investigation to determine the cause of the accident is underway.