13 YPG/PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in N Syria

  • March 09 2020 13:02:00

ANKARA
Turkish army "neutralized" 13 YPG/PKK terrorists in northwestern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on March 9.

"13 YPG/PKK terrorists plotting an attack on the Turkish elements in the area of [Operation] Euphrates Shield from Tel Rifaat [northwestern Syria] were neutralized in a successful operation," the ministry said in a tweet.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Separately, the ministry also announced that two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey.

The terrorists, who fled the terror group in northern Syria, turned themselves in at a border post in southeastern Şanlıurfa's Suruç district, the ministry said in a tweet. 

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

