13,000 truckloads of mud taken out from flood site

  • August 26 2021 13:43:00

KASTAMONU
Some 13,000 truckloads of mud have been removed from the Black Sea province of Kastamonu’s Bozkurt district that was hit by a flood on Aug. 11, the interior minister has announced.

“It is two weeks after the disaster… 13,000 truckloads of mud removed, Some 1,207 truckloads of humanitarian aid delivered to the site,” Süleyman Soylu tweeted on Aug. 26.

Soylu, who went to Bozkurt to monitor the search and rescue operations, said, “Our nation is a grand nation. May God keep this nation’s existence.”

Heavy rains caused a flood in Bozkurt on Aug. 11, killing at least 48 people and destroying dozens of buildings. Nearly 1,500 people were evacuated from the district.

Efforts to find more than 60 people who were recorded as “missing” are ongoing.

