11 Turkish-owned vessels exit Gulf via Hormuz

11 Turkish-owned vessels exit Gulf via Hormuz

ISTANBUL
11 Turkish-owned vessels exit Gulf via Hormuz

 

Eleven Turkish-owned vessels have safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz and left the Gulf since the beginning of the war, Türkiye’s transport and infrastructure minister said on June 23.

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said that Ankara is closely monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf “moment by moment” and remains in constant contact with vessels and Turkish citizens in the region.

With the departure of two more vessels on the morning of June 21, the number of Turkish-owned ships that have safely exited the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war rose to 11, he said.

A total of seven ships is still in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf region, with 177 Turkish citizens serving on board, Uraloğlu added.

One of the vessels sails under the Turkish flag.

The minister said Türkiye will continue to take all necessary measures under all circumstances to ensure the safety of its citizens and ships.

In April, Uraloglu had announced that the Turkish-owned crude oil tanker Ocean Thunder, carrying crude oil from Iraq to Malaysia, safely passed through the strait with the support of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

At the time, the minister said several Turkish-owned ships were waiting around the Strait of Hormuz and that Turkish authorities were working to secure the safe transit of vessels and their crews.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and global energy shipping routes.

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