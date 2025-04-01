107-step staircase offers challenging yet breathtaking route for locals

HATAY
In the Belen district of the southeastern province of Hatay, residents climb up and down the challenging 107-step staircase, reaching their homes after a strenuous journey, all while being greeted by a breathtaking view.

Originally built with 121 steps, the staircase now has 107, as some of the steps have worn out over time.

Despite the difficulty, locals climb and descend the stairs slowly, taking breaks along the way, marking a vital yet challenging route leading to their homes.

Kemal Güler, a 35-year-old resident, who has been using the staircase for years, shared that though the climbing can be tough, the view at the top makes it worthwhile.

"Although it might be challenging to ascend and descend the 107 steps every day, they look magnificent, and plus, we have to utilize them anyway. One positive aspect of ascending these 107 stairs is that we are rewarded with a stunning vista when we turn around. After climbing 107 stairs, we take in the breathtaking scenery.”

Mithat Güllü, another frequent user, highlighted the staircase's changing condition. "The number of steps has decreased over time. It used to have 121 steps, but some of them have broken, so now there are only 107," he explained.

Although it presents challenges, the staircase constructed on the cliff's edge is a vital aspect of the residents' daily lives, offering both difficulties and breathtaking views simultaneously.

 

