1,800-year-old statue found in ancient Metropolis

  • June 13 2021 10:01:00

1,800-year-old statue found in ancient Metropolis

İZMİR
1,800-year-old statue found in ancient Metropolis

An 1,800-year-old statue of a woman was unearthed in İzmir, Turkish officials announced on June 12.

In a Twitter post, the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Department of Excavations said the statue was found in the ancient city of Metropolis located in İzmir’s Torbalı district.

“Our excavations will continue in 2021,” it said, sharing a 39-second video showing the process of unearthing the ancient statue.

The ancient city of Metropolis is located 40 kilometers from İzmir and 45 kilometers from the world-famous ancient city of Ephesus.

The site, which bears traces of Classical, Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods, has been under excavation for years as part of a project jointly carried out by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Celal Bayar University.

Turkey, statues,

ECONOMY Turkeys machinery exports reach $9.2 bln in 5 months

Turkey's machinery exports reach $9.2 bln in 5 months
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish scientist Sırma Örgüç named 2021 Schmidt Science Fellow

    Turkish scientist Sırma Örgüç named 2021 Schmidt Science Fellow

  2. Turkey’s vaccine drive gaining further momentum

    Turkey’s vaccine drive gaining further momentum

  3. Haftar still posing threat to Libya: Turkish defense chief

    Haftar still posing threat to Libya: Turkish defense chief

  4. NATO leaders to draw up 10-year roadmap

    NATO leaders to draw up 10-year roadmap

  5. 1,800-year-old statue found in ancient Metropolis

    1,800-year-old statue found in ancient Metropolis
Recommended
After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade

After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade
The Night Watchman, Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

'The Night Watchman,' Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers
Satellite-tracked turtle ends up in Tunisia after 300-day journey

Satellite-tracked turtle ends up in Tunisia after 300-day journey
Stolen İznik tiles of mosque found in Netherlands

Stolen İznik tiles of mosque found in Netherlands
First-ever NFT sells for $1.47 mln at auction

First-ever NFT sells for $1.47 mln at auction
Diplomats’ spouses held art exhibit in capital Ankara

Diplomats’ spouses held art exhibit in capital Ankara
WORLD Saudi allows 60,000 vaccinated residents on hajj, bars foreigners again

Saudi allows 60,000 vaccinated residents on hajj, bars foreigners again

Saudi Arabia announced on June 12it will allow 60,000 residents vaccinated against COVID to perform this year’s hajj, but Muslims from abroad will be barred for a second straight year.

ECONOMY Turkeys machinery exports reach $9.2 bln in 5 months

Turkey's machinery exports reach $9.2 bln in 5 months

Turkey’s machinery exports reached $9.2 billion in the first five months of this year, according to figures released by a sector association on June 13.
SPORTS Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy waited a long time for this European Championship to start and then showed on June 11 just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener.