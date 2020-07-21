1,800-year-old mosaic reveals symbol of Black Sea province

  • July 21 2020 07:00:00

1,800-year-old mosaic reveals symbol of Black Sea province

AMASYA
1,800-year-old mosaic reveals symbol of Black Sea province

A 1,800-year-old mosaic depicting an apple tree at a museum is welcoming domestic and international tourists seven years after it was unearthed in the Black Sea province of Amasya, whose apple has become symbolic in modern-day Turkey.

The 24-square-meter mosaic belonging to the floor of a chapel was discovered in a rescue excavation carried out near a site where an illegal archaeological dig had been attempted in 2013.

It has since been brought to Amasya Archeology Museum following the successful completion of renovation works.

The mosaic, which is believed to belong to the early Christian era, depicts apples, an apple tree, partridges and a plethora of geometric figures.

The building is thought to have belonged to a land baron, before being converted into a chapel. It was later abandoned.

The historical artifact has been a draw for visitors to Amasya, which is known for its apples, being exported to many locations.

“This historical work sheds light on the history of Amasya apple, which is registered. The apple is somehow reflected in the mosaic in the same way now,” said Güngör Duran, chairman of the Amasya Tourism Association.

The mosaics have features similar to the famous Zeugma mosaics in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.

Many mosaics have been unearthed during ongoing excavations, especially in Gaziantep and the southern province of Hatay.

