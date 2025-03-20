1,600-year-old building in Istanbul unites four historic eras

1,600-year-old building in Istanbul unites four historic eras

Bearing witness to the rise and evolution of the Byzantine, Eastern Roman, Ottoman, and Republican periods, an impressive structure in Istanbul's historic Fatih district has withstood the test of time and now enchants observers with its rich tapestry of history.

Over the centuries, extra layers have been built on top of the original foundation, which is thought to be at least 1,600 years old, resulting in a distinctive architectural timeline.

The historic building now stands as a living testament to Istanbul's rich cultural evolution. However, despite its historical and cultural significance, the site remains unused, while the adjacent vacant lot serves as a parking area.

Experts argue that the structure should be preserved as a museum and opened to both local and international visitors.

Historical researcher Ömer Faruk Yavaşçay emphasized the building’s rarity, underlining the fact that it belongs to four different major periods simultaneously. "This structure is unlike anything else in the world, to the point that it hasn’t even been given a specific name.”

He further shed light on the building’s structure, elaborating on its potential intended purposes throughout different periods.

"Its foundation consists of granite columns, likely used as a cistern or vault. The arched section above is thought to belong to the Eastern Roman period,” he explained, noting that the building was presumably built before 396 A.D. as it predates the Eastern Roman Empire, which was founded in 365 A.D. “Higher up, we see a reflection of the Ottoman-era Şengül Bathhouse, and at the very top, the Republican-era Balıkesir Han."

Despite its global historical relevance, the structure remains relatively unknown in the country as promoting it poses a challenge since the building remains overshadowed by its surroundings, Yavaşçay noted.

