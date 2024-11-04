1,500-year-old artifacts smuggled from Türkiye return home

1,500-year-old artifacts smuggled from Türkiye return home

ANKARA
1,500-year-old artifacts smuggled from Türkiye return home

A Byzantine-era oil lamp, seven coins, and a gold medallion dating back to the fourth century have been returned to Türkiye from Switzerland as a result of a cultural property trafficking investigation.

Swiss authorities initiated a probe into cultural heritage smuggling after discovering documents related to the illegal trade.

The investigation revealed a criminal network trafficking historical artifacts primarily from the Middle East to Europe. The network, officials found, involved illegal excavators, suppliers, intermediaries, restoration specialists, counterfeit artifact producers, gallery owners and art dealers.

The Geneva courts issued sentences to those implicated in the case, effectively dismantling the network. The operation has also led to a separate investigation into a known European figure and a company, suspected of involvement in cultural property trafficking.

Officials seized an oil lamp dating to the fifth to seventh centuries A.D. during a customs inspection near Geneva.

Experts from the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry confirmed the lamp’s Turkish origin and its illegal export from the country. The ministry provided a report on the item to Swiss officials, with whom Türkiye has a bilateral agreement to combat the trafficking of cultural artifacts.

In a separate investigation, Swiss authorities recovered seven coins and a gold medallion from the Byzantine era, believed to have been minted between the fourth and sixth centuries in Istanbul, Balıkesir and İzmit.

Under a collaborative initiative to repatriate historical artifacts, Swiss authorities returned the lamp, coins and medallion to Turkish officials. The items were formally accepted on Oct. 31 in a ceremony at the Turkish Embassy in Switzerland.

The artifacts are expected to arrive in Türkiye later this month.

Türkiye has now successfully repatriated 12,164 artifacts since 2002, with 7,846 recovered since 2018, with the additions. This year alone, 45 items have been brought back to Türkiye, underscoring the country’s ongoing commitment to reclaiming its cultural heritage.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

    UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

  2. Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

    Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

  3. ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

    ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

  4. Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

    Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

  5. Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire

    Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire
Recommended
Music titan Quincy Jones dies aged 91

Music titan Quincy Jones dies aged 91
‘Pasion Flamenca: A celebration of Flamenco culture

‘Pasion Flamenca': A celebration of Flamenco culture
Andy Warhol artworks stolen in the Netherlands

Andy Warhol artworks stolen in the Netherlands
Cultural Road Festival to reach finale in Antalya

Cultural Road Festival to reach finale in Antalya
Game of Thrones movie in early development: reports

'Game of Thrones' movie in early development: reports
Film academy adds handwritten ‘Pulp Fiction’ script to vast collection

Film academy adds handwritten ‘Pulp Fiction’ script to vast collection
WORLD Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iranian authorities have arrested a female student after she stripped to her underwear outside her university in Iran in what some student and rights groups say was a protest against the country’s strict Islamic dress code, several reports said on Nov. 3.
ECONOMY Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

The Turkish defense and aerospace industry’s export revenues amounted to $5.13 billion in January-October, marking a robust 18 percent increase from a year ago.  
SPORTS UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA has decided to relocate the match between Turkish club Beşiktaş and Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv, which was originally slated to take place in Istanbul on Nov. 28, local media reported on Nov. 4.
﻿