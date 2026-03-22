$100 mln loss as fire engulfs luxury yachts at Bodrum marina

MUĞLA

A fire at Bodrum’s renowned Yalıkavak Marina has caused an estimated $100 million in damage, sinking seven luxury yachts and partially damaging another, authorities said on March 22.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of the morning aboard a motor yacht moored at the marina, rapidly spreading to nearby vessels under the influence of strong winds.

Emergency teams responded both from land and sea, working intensively to contain the flames in one of the Mediterranean’s most prestigious yachting hubs.

According to initial assessments, seven motor yachts measuring between 20 and 24 meters in length were completely destroyed and subsequently sank, while one vessel sustained partial damage. The total value of lost yachts is estimated to exceed $100 million.

In a statement, the Muğla governor’s office said the fire originated at 3:40 a.m. on the motor yacht “Sisu,” located at the D pontoon, following an explosion of undetermined cause.

“The fire spread to adjacent boats due to wind conditions,” the statement noted.

Marina authorities confirmed that a technical investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched in coordination with relevant public institutions. Officials have yet to determine whether the incident resulted from mechanical failure, human error or other factors.

Attention has also turned to the ownership of the destroyed vessels. Yalıkavak Marina is known for hosting high-value yachts, many of which are registered under offshore companies rather than individual owners.

Local sources suggest that several of the affected yachts carried notable reputations within the marina. The explorer yacht “Iceberg” was reportedly once owned by a Russian businessman before changing hands, while “Dad’s Toy” was described by marina staff as a symbol of opulence, equipped with extensive leisure and water sports facilities and allegedly linked to a British or American billionaire.

Another vessel, “Lulu d’Angel,” is believed to belong to a Middle Eastern family and was known for its infrequent use and high level of privacy.