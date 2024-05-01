Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

HARARE
Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency started circulating on April 30 amid government hopes it could help stabilize the economy, but many locals complained banknotes and coins were too hard to obtain.

The so-called ZiG, or Zimbabwe Gold, replaced the Zimbabwean dollar, whose value against its U.S. counterpart had collapsed over the past year, pushing up inflation.

The new currency officially started trading earlier this month, but the central bank only released the first two denominations, a 10 ZiG note ($0.70) and a 5 ZiG coin, on April 30.

Despite hopes this would solve a shortage of small change, Zimbabweans were left disappointed.

"Where is the ZiG? Why are we still being given things we don't need for change?" a disgruntled shopper said after being given a bar of chocolate instead of coins at a supermarket in an upmarket suburb in the capital Harare.

Many Zimbabweans have long preferred using U.S. dollars for transactions.

But due to a lack of coins, stores often give change in candies and cookies.

"We haven't had a customer who brought it in cash today," said a shop assistant at another retailer.

Professor Gift Mugano, director for African Governance and Development at the Durban University of Technology, said the central bank released small denominations first to "curb money supply and inflation."

But some stores were marketing goods at inflated prices in the local currency compared to the official U.S. dollar exchange rate.

Soaring prices have piled pressure on Zimbabweans who are already contending with widespread poverty, high unemployment and a severe drought induced by the El Nino weather pattern.

After climbing well into the triple digits last year, inflation was at 57 percent in April.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

    Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

  3. Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

    Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

  4. Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

    Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

  5. Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks

    Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks
Recommended
Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

Countries chasing economic innovation: UN
EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy

EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy
OECD lifts growth forecast for Turkish economy to 3.4 percent

OECD lifts growth forecast for Turkish economy to 3.4 percent
Elimination of Teslas charging department raises worries

Elimination of Tesla's charging department raises worries

US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at 23-year high

US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at 23-year high
Maduro keeps Venezuela minimum wage frozen but raises bonuses

Maduro keeps Venezuela minimum wage frozen but raises bonuses
Some 50 cruise ships visit Turkish ports in three months

Some 50 cruise ships visit Turkish ports in three months
WORLD China says to take necessary measures after fresh US sanctions

China says to take 'necessary measures' after fresh US sanctions

Beijing on Thursday said it would take "necessary measures" after the United States announced fresh sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's military and industrial capabilities, punishing companies in China and elsewhere that help Moscow acquire weapons for its war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

A revival of industrial policies is under way around the world, the United Nations said Thursday, with countries going for technological innovation to diversify their economies.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿