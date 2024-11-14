Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours

Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours

ISTANBUL
Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours

The Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum, offering a glimpse into the restoration process of the historic Zeyrek Çinili Bath and the rich Ottoman bath culture, awaits art lovers.

Every Wednesday, the museum provides guided tours in English and Turkish, while on Thursdays, it offers free admission.

The museum, part of the Zeyrek Çinili Bath complex, showcases artifacts from the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman eras that have been uncovered during excavations supervised by Istanbul Archaeology Museums.

Realized with Atelier Brückner’s award-winning design, the museum combines technology and interactive display methods.

As they enter the museum, visitors are greeted by diagrams and models explaining the ingenious water and heating systems designed by Mimar Sinan. The museum continues with an exhibition of 3,000 blue-and-white İznik ceramic pieces and displays documenting the restoration process.

Another carefully curated section showcases Ottoman-era bath objects like towels, bowls and wooden clogs adorned with precious metals and mother-of-pearl, representing the bath ritual.

Visitors can join the guided tours, held every Wednesday in Turkish and English, at no additional cost.

For those interested in exploring bath culture and architecture, these tours offer an opportunity to learn about Istanbul’s history and the meticulously completed restoration process.

To join these tours, which are limited to 15 participants, reservations can be made at reservation.zeyrekcinilihamam.com.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case

Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case

    Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case

  2. Man detained after firing shots near Israel’s Consulate

    Man detained after firing shots near Israel’s Consulate

  3. Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

    Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

  4. Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

    Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

  5. Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

    Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report
Recommended
Researchers discover mysterious sea slug

Researchers discover mysterious sea slug
Notre Dames restoration surplus to be used for future preservation

Notre Dame's restoration surplus to be used for future preservation
‘Emilia Pérez’ actress could make trans history

‘Emilia Pérez’ actress could make trans history
Istanbul’s age-old insect collection sheds light on changes to fauna

Istanbul’s age-old insect collection sheds light on changes to fauna
Ancient pendant found at Hadrianopolis

Ancient pendant found at Hadrianopolis
Rock legends set to thrill Istanbul fans

Rock legends set to thrill Istanbul fans
WORLD Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

At least 10 people died and others were injured in a blaze at a nursing home near Zaragoza, Spain, before firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, local authorities said on Nov. 15.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks face improved prospects following the recent sovereign rating upgrade, and reduced near-term macroeconomic and financial stability risks are driving reduced financing pressures and renewed investor confidence, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿