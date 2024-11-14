Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours

ISTANBUL

The Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum, offering a glimpse into the restoration process of the historic Zeyrek Çinili Bath and the rich Ottoman bath culture, awaits art lovers.

Every Wednesday, the museum provides guided tours in English and Turkish, while on Thursdays, it offers free admission.

The museum, part of the Zeyrek Çinili Bath complex, showcases artifacts from the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman eras that have been uncovered during excavations supervised by Istanbul Archaeology Museums.

Realized with Atelier Brückner’s award-winning design, the museum combines technology and interactive display methods.

As they enter the museum, visitors are greeted by diagrams and models explaining the ingenious water and heating systems designed by Mimar Sinan. The museum continues with an exhibition of 3,000 blue-and-white İznik ceramic pieces and displays documenting the restoration process.

Another carefully curated section showcases Ottoman-era bath objects like towels, bowls and wooden clogs adorned with precious metals and mother-of-pearl, representing the bath ritual.

Visitors can join the guided tours, held every Wednesday in Turkish and English, at no additional cost.

For those interested in exploring bath culture and architecture, these tours offer an opportunity to learn about Istanbul’s history and the meticulously completed restoration process.

To join these tours, which are limited to 15 participants, reservations can be made at reservation.zeyrekcinilihamam.com.