Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

ANKARA
Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Istanbul on July 6 for talks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, local media reported.

The meeting is expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea as well as next week's NATO summit, the reports said.

Both Zelensky and Erdoğan want to extend a deal with Russia under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship its corn and other grains to global markets during the war.

Erdoğan has tried to use his good working relations with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to try and mediate and end to the war.

Türkiye staged two early rounds of peace negotiations and is pushing for more talks.

 

Turkey, Zelenskiy,

TÜRKIYE Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

    Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

  2. Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

    Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

  3. Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks

    Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks

  4. Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

    Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

  5. Economy program aims at fiscal discipline, stability, fighting inflation: Şimşek

    Economy program aims at fiscal discipline, stability, fighting inflation: Şimşek
Recommended
Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks

Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks
Türkiye, Sweden, Finland set to meet for NATO talks ahead of Vilnius summit

Türkiye, Sweden, Finland set to meet for NATO talks ahead of Vilnius summit
Ankara doubtful of Sweden’s contribution to NATO

Ankara doubtful of Sweden’s contribution to NATO
Ankara, Cairo exchange envoys, aim to restore ties

Ankara, Cairo exchange envoys, aim to restore ties
Erdoğan slams Sweden for allowing Quran burning

Erdoğan slams Sweden for allowing Quran burning
Foreign minister strongly condemns burning of Quran in Sweden

Foreign minister strongly condemns burning of Quran in Sweden
WORLD French police probing death during Marseille riots

French police probing death during Marseille riots

Authorities on Wednesday probed the death of a man who may have been felled by a police rubber bullet during riots in Marseille, as France counts the cost of its most intense urban violence in nearly two decades.

ECONOMY Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta has unveiled an app to rival Twitter, appearing to target users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.