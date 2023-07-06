Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

ANKARA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Istanbul on July 6 for talks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, local media reported.

The meeting is expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea as well as next week's NATO summit, the reports said.

Both Zelensky and Erdoğan want to extend a deal with Russia under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship its corn and other grains to global markets during the war.

Erdoğan has tried to use his good working relations with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to try and mediate and end to the war.

Türkiye staged two early rounds of peace negotiations and is pushing for more talks.