Zangezur Corridor opening to integrate Turkic world, revitalize middle corridor: Trade minister

BAKU

The opening of Azerbaijan's Zangezur Corridor will foster integration among Turkic nations and energize the Middle Corridor linking the Far East to Europe, thereby enhancing transit trade, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Economic and Cultural Relations Bridge program in the capital, Bolat highlighted Azerbaijan's role as a vital strategic transit hub for Türkiye's access to Central Asia and the Far East.

He noted steady annual progress in bilateral trade during his tenure.

"As of the first eight months of this year, our trade volume has been improving. Investments, in particular, are very important," Bolat stated.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan hosts Türkiye's largest global investment in terms of businesspeople and companies involved.

"Our largest investment, worth $17 billion, is also in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan also has approximately 3,000 companies in Türkiye," he added.

The Zangezur Corridor, part of post-conflict connectivity efforts in the South Caucasus, is expected to streamline trade routes and bolster economic ties across the region, aligning with broader initiatives like the Middle Corridor that saw a 7 percent freight increase in the first half of 2025.