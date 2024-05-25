Yusufeli residents rebuild lives after dam project

Yusufeli residents rebuild lives after dam project

ARTVIN
Yusufeli residents rebuild lives after dam project

For the seventh time in its 153-year history, residents of Yusufeli, a district in the northeastern province of Artvin, find themselves uprooted due to the completion of the Yusufeli Dam, part of a hydroelectric power plant project, prompting yet another forced resettlement for the community.

The dam's construction began in 2013 and flooded the old town center along with several villages. Over 2 billion cubic meters of water can now be stored in the dam, generating significant annual energy output.

Despite the displacement, Yusufeli residents are determined to rebuild their lives. In their new settlement, fertile land has been created by trucking soil from the old district. Remarkably, more than 90,000 trees were uprooted and replanted on the soil. It includes mature fruit trees, along with new ornamental shrubs.

The community is already reaping the benefits of their efforts. Hobby gardens boast flourishing transplanted trees, and residents have begun harvesting vegetables and fruits.

"We lost our homes to the flood," said Fatma Gedikli, a resident. "Here, we're growing vegetables to get by. Now, we are planting corn and beans. Our fruit trees are already established."

Gökhan Topçu, a farmer, shared his experience: "It's cherry season, and we've started picking the first ones. But the yield isn't what it used to be. The old settlement had much denser cherry orchards, but they got flooded because of the dam."

Akif Korucu, another resident, stated: “We're picking cherries, and we're selling some if anyone wants. We had many more cherry orchards before, but they're underwater now. We have fewer cherries now, not as many as before.”

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 ministers cite progress but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

G7 ministers cite 'progress' but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 ministers cite 'progress' but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

    G7 ministers cite 'progress' but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

  2. China ends military drills around Taiwan

    China ends military drills around Taiwan

  3. Galata Tower reopens to visitors

    Galata Tower reopens to visitors

  4. Türkiye expects 'swift’ implementation of top court ruling on Rafah

    Türkiye expects 'swift’ implementation of top court ruling on Rafah

  5. US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism

    US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism
Recommended
92 mln TL in fines imposed on polluting ships in Antalya

92 mln TL in fines imposed on polluting ships in Antalya
Istanbul Municipality opens course to support women drivers

Istanbul Municipality opens course to support women drivers
14-year-old girl’s uncut hair reaches astonishing 160 centimeters

14-year-old girl’s uncut hair reaches astonishing 160 centimeters
Over 40 charged for defrauding tourists in Istanbul

Over 40 charged for defrauding tourists in Istanbul
Famed diver captures Gallipolis shipwrecks

Famed diver captures Gallipoli's shipwrecks
Art and education project launched for juvenile inmates in Samsun

Art and education project launched for juvenile inmates in Samsun
WORLD G7 ministers cite progress but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

G7 ministers cite 'progress' but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

G7 finance ministers said on Saturday they were making "progress" in finding ways to use profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, according to a draft statement from a summit in Italy.
ECONOMY US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism

US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism

Wall Street swung higher Friday ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, marking a positive end to a choppy week of trading that saw the Nasdaq set a fresh record even as concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer weighed on markets.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿