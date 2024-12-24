Young skiers turn to simulators training as snowfall delays hit Bursa

The delayed snowfall in the Marmara province of Bursa, home to the country’s top ski resort, has forced young athletes to train on a ski simulator in the facility’s training hall.

Eight athletes aged between 12 and 14, unable to train on Uludağ due to insufficient snow, resolved to commence their preparations indoors ahead of competitions scheduled for the first week of January.

The athletes' movements on the simulator are projected onto a screen in front of them, providing immediate feedback.

"On weekends, athletes visit Uludağ and utilize the simulator for Alpine discipline slalom drills. We correct their errors on the spot, enabling them to hone their skills for the upcoming competitions," remarked coach Onur Can Buğday.

The simulator's database encompasses a plethora of tracks worldwide, facilitating training that spans from foundational to professional levels, irrespective of snow or external conditions, ensuring utmost precision tailored to the athlete's proficiency.

Buğday noted that apart from athletes unable to practice due to snowfall delays, professional skiers seeking year-round conditioning and individuals interested in learning skiing have also shown considerable interest in the simulator.

Uludağ, the country’s most pivotal hub for winter tourism, attracts nearly half a million visitors annually. In previous years, the region's tourism operators have resorted to artificial snow machines to mitigate the impact of scarce snowfall on the season.

Although early snowfall this year initially raised the hopes of tourism stakeholders, the lack of subsequent snow and its limited intensity have reignited concerns, potentially necessitating artificial snow solutions akin to those employed in prior seasons.

