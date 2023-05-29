Young people to be included in new cabinet: Kalın

ANKARA
With President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reelected for another five-year term after securing a victory in the historic May 28 runoff election, the new cabinet will consist of young and dynamic people, presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın has said.

“Erdoğan had previously stated his intention to establish a dynamic and capable cabinet that resonates with the aspirations of the new generation,” the top aide to the president said in a televised interview on May 28.

Kalın mentioned that former Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek would continue to contribute to the country’s economic policies, adding that all names will be announced in the coming days.

The spokesperson also stated Erdoğan was scheduled to hold a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, late on May 29 after renewing his tenure.

Reelected following an intense presidential runoff, Erdoğan was also set to hold discussions with the leaders of France, Spain, and several other countries, he added.

The spokesperson added that the presidential schedule would depend on the official announcement of the election results by the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Kalın also mentioned upcoming visits to Cyprus and Azerbaijan, which traditionally mark the first foreign trips of the Turkish president. He also pointed to the possibility of attending a meeting in Moldova, where leaders from the European Union and around 20 other countries have been invited.

Regarding Türkiye’s international relations, Kalın emphasized the country’s commitment to advancing mutual interests with various actors.

