Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

ISTANBUL

Held under the auspices of the Presidency of Türkiye and organized in cooperation with the Fatih Municipality and the Classical Turkish Arts Foundation, the third International Yeditepe Biennial has officially opened, inviting art enthusiasts to explore the theme “Where There Is Shadow, There Is Light.”

Curated by Fatih Ömeroğlu and Furkan Türkyılmaz, the biennial features 215 artworks by 263 artists from 30 different countries, offering a powerful cross-cultural artistic dialogue. The event takes place across three historic venues in Istanbul: Yedikule Fortress, Sirkeci Train Station Warehouses and the Cellar of Nuruosmaniye Mosque.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, curator Ömeroğlu highlighted the philosophical depth of the biennial’s theme. “We all live under the same light and benefit from it equally, but our shadows fall differently. Each of the nearly 300 artists here drew inspiration from the same light yet reflected it through their own unique cultural lens. This has led to a rich variety of remarkable and powerful works that we are proud to present.”

Ömeroğlu noted that the Yedikule Fortress had remained closed to the public for 14 years until it was restored by the Fatih Municipality and revived through the biennial.

“It’s very meaningful,” he said. “No one had entered the Sirkeci warehouses in 40 years either. We have transformed the space into a magnificent exhibition hall. This kind of artistic revitalization brings life not only to Istanbul but to any city and it brings happiness to both artists and the public.”

A milestone for classical Turkish arts

Described as a first of its kind in the world in the field of classical Turkish arts, the biennial not only bridges tradition and modernity but also brings local and global art scenes together. Among the standout features are 27 distinct installation works at the Sirkeci site, all created exclusively for this event.

“I don’t believe such a large-scale installation project focused on Classical Turkish Arts has ever been done before,” Ömeroğlu noted. “Each piece was crafted specifically around the biennial’s theme. I strongly encourage visitors not to miss this experience.”

The biennial’s exhibitions are open to the public free of charge every day between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. until June 18. Visitors can register online through the biennial’s official website or at the venue entrances.