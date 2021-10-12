Yedigöller welcomes season of romance with all colors of nature

BOLU

Turkey’s popular tourist destination, Yedigöller National Park, invites nature lovers and campers, especially during the romantic season of fall, to bask in its tranquility while taking a stroll at the park surrounded by rich plants and animals.

Yellow, gold, green and orange hues of leaves decorate trees nowadays at the park in the northwestern province of Bolu, which is situated between two of the country’s largest cities, Istanbul and Ankara.

Named after its seven lakes - Büyükgöl, Seringöl, Nazlıgöl, İncegöl, Sazlıgöl, Küçükgöl, and Deringöl - the area offers a perfect scene for travelers and nature photographers as well as day-trippers.

Most of the locals in Bolu travel to the lakes in the summer for a picnic or a weekend getaway, but the prime time of the year when Bolu becomes a popular destination is when Turkey bids farewell to hot summer days.

Hosting many holidaymakers mostly in autumn, the national park was visited by 94,000 people in the first nine months of the year. However, experts expect this figure to rise to 200,000 by the end of the year.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Bolu Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Manager Serpil Uysal said that Yedigöller was preparing to experience autumn in the best way as it does every year.

Noting that the necessary measures are being taken by officials to protect the national park, Uysal emphasized that visitors should also not ignore their responsibilities during their stay.

“When coming to Yedigöller, visitors should be aware that they are in a protected area. On their way from the region, they must leave the area without leaving anything but footprints. We expect the same sensitivity from visitors,” she noted.

She also warned that those who want to set up a tent in the national park should not go out of the designated area for their safety.

There is no electricity in the camping area, but campfires are permitted provided visitors practice caution.

“People should not make fire pits in the ground or light a campfire to cook their food. Barbecue ash should not be disposed on the ground under any circumstances,” Uysal said, adding that such practices cause grave damage to nature.

Apart from Yedigöller, the Bolu province is famous for its natural beauty and has become a favorite place for national and international tourists for its natural landmarks and thermal facilities.

Famous for its natural ambiance and vibrant colors in all four seasons, Lake Abant and the Gölcük Nature Park are also some of the tourist attractions in the province.

Lake Abant is one of the regions dubbed heaven on earth with its variety of trees, such as beech, oak, mahogany, alder, elm and fir, dotting the landscape.

During a pleasant stay in Abant, visitors mostly indulge in activities, such as nature photography, painting, hiking, angling and fishing.

Numerous hotels and camping sites can be found in Abant for a pleasant stay, giving a chance to visitors to discover how mother nature embraces the colors of all the seasons.

There are also marvelous luxury hotels offering many facilities, including convention centers, thermal resorts as well as small boutique hotels near the lakes in the region.

Apart from the getaway spots, there are also historical places in the Bolu province from the Ottoman Empire.

The towns of Göynük and Mudurnu are two places where visitors can see the historic beauty of Bolu, and both of these towns are close to the city center.

The cuisine of Bolu is also one of the best cuisines in Turkey, and cooks from Bolu have a significant reputation across the country, especially from the town of Mengen.

The town has been the training ground for chefs since Ottoman times and most imperial chefs were chosen from Mengen.