WTO chief sees 'troubling times' for global commerce

WTO chief sees 'troubling times' for global commerce

GENEVA
WTO chief sees troubling times for global commerce

The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has said global commerce was going through troubling times, with protectionism on the rise.

WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the future of trade lay in services, digitalisation and the green economy, in the global trade body's annual report.

"These are troubling times for global trade. Amid geopolitical tensions and the backdrop of the climate crisis, we see increased protectionism and unilateral policy measures," she said.

"After years of talk of decoupling, trade may be starting to fragment along geopolitical lines."

Opportunities do remain, she added, pointing to the potential for growth and job creation through digitalisation.

Trade, she said, could also "enhance global food security and accelerate the push towards net-zero emissions."

The WTO's annual report looked back at the Geneva-based organisation's activities in 2023, and early 2024.

The WTO's 13th ministerial conference was held in Abu Dhabi in late February and ran on into early March, ending with a temporary extension of an e-commerce moratorium but no deals on agriculture and fisheries, highlighting the sharp divisions between members amid geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds threatening global commerce.

Okonjo-Iweala said that last year, merchandise trade volumes fell by 1.2 percent, after growing 3.0 percent the year before, as many countries dealt with the lingering effects of inflation and high energy prices.

The decline was partially offset by strong growth in services trade, which increased by nine percent in value terms, boosted by a post-pandemic tourism surge.

The report said the value of total goods and commercial services trade was $30.4 trillion last year, close to record highs.

Digital commerce is growing far faster than its traditional counterpart.

"The future of trade is services, digital, green," said Okonjo-Iweala, the former Nigerian finance and foreign minister.

Efforts to draw up global digital trade rules advanced Friday when dozens of nations wrapped up negotiations with a draft text, but more talks will likely be necessary as the United States and several other countries are still not on board.

Protections for online consumers, digitalisation of customs procedures and recognition of electronic signatures figure among the measures laid out in the text aimed at promoting and facilitating digital transactions.

European Union trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis called the text "historic", saying countries had "negotiated the first global rules on digital trade."

"This will facilitate e-transactions, boost innovation, and integrate developing countries into the digital economy," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

    Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

  2. Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

    Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

  3. Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

    Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

  4. Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

    Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

  5. Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

    Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack
Recommended
Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June
Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise
Turkish banks’ profits soar 24 pct in first half of 2024

Turkish banks’ profits soar 24 pct in first half of 2024
BoJ raises key interest rate for second time in 17 years

BoJ raises key interest rate for second time in 17 years
China factory activity shrinks for third straight month

China factory activity shrinks for third straight month
Microsofts cloud business powers growth in quarterly profits

Microsoft's cloud business powers growth in quarterly profits
WORLD Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and prompted heightened global concern.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

The Turkish team of Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan lost to Serbia in the 10m air pistol mixed team final on July 30 but won the country's first shooting medal in Olympic history.
﻿