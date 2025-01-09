Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

ISTANBUL

Prominent Turkish writer, screenwriter and critic Selim İleri, who had been sick for the last three years, passed away on the night of Jan. 8 at the age of 75 in Istanbul.

A ceremony will be held for İleri today at 10:30 a.m. at the Atatürk Cultural Center. Following the ceremony, his funeral prayer will take place at Vaniköy Mosque at noon, after which he will be buried in the family grave at Sahrayıcedit Cemetery.

In 1998, İleri was awarded the title of State Artist, and in 2012, he received the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award.

Since the 1970s, İleri has been one of the most prolific authors of contemporary Turkish literature, producing high-quality works across various genres, including novels, short stories, poetry, essays, plays, memoirs and literary criticism.

In addition to his literary contributions, İleri wrote more than 20 screenplays and published critical essays and reviews in numerous newspapers and magazines, including Yeni Ufuklar, Yeni Dergi, Papirüs, Varlık, Türk Dili, Politika, Dünya, Milliyet, Milliyet Sanat, Gösteri and Cumhuriyet.

İleri also worked as a columnist, created serialized articles, and hosted culture and arts programs on radio and television.