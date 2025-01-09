Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

ISTANBUL
Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Prominent Turkish writer, screenwriter and critic Selim İleri, who had been sick for the last three years, passed away on the night of Jan. 8 at the age of 75 in Istanbul.

A ceremony will be held for İleri today at 10:30 a.m. at the Atatürk Cultural Center. Following the ceremony, his funeral prayer will take place at Vaniköy Mosque at noon, after which he will be buried in the family grave at Sahrayıcedit Cemetery.

In 1998, İleri was awarded the title of State Artist, and in 2012, he received the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award.

Since the 1970s, İleri has been one of the most prolific authors of contemporary Turkish literature, producing high-quality works across various genres, including novels, short stories, poetry, essays, plays, memoirs and literary criticism.

In addition to his literary contributions, İleri wrote more than 20 screenplays and published critical essays and reviews in numerous newspapers and magazines, including Yeni Ufuklar, Yeni Dergi, Papirüs, Varlık, Türk Dili, Politika, Dünya, Milliyet, Milliyet Sanat, Gösteri and Cumhuriyet.

İleri also worked as a columnist, created serialized articles, and hosted culture and arts programs on radio and television.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

    Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

  2. Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally

    Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally

  3. DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

    DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

  4. Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

    Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

  5. Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump

    Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump
Recommended
Artisan continues legacy of meerschaum craftsmanship

Artisan continues legacy of meerschaum craftsmanship
Paw prints on ancient artifacts show love for nature, animals

Paw prints on ancient artifacts show love for nature, animals
Egypt unveils ancient rock-cut tombs, burial shafts in Luxor

Egypt unveils ancient rock-cut tombs, burial shafts in Luxor
Wicked tops SAG Awards nominations

'Wicked' tops SAG Awards nominations
Germany reforms process to return Nazi-looted art

Germany reforms process to return Nazi-looted art
Iraqi archaeologists piece together treasures

Iraqi archaeologists piece together treasures
WORLD Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar may forge an alliance with Italian defense giant Leonardo following its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, an Italian minister has said.
ECONOMY 34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

Some 34 initial public offerings (IPO) were launched in Türkiye last year, according to a new report by the U.K.-based professional services firm EY.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿