Worshippers gather at historic church on Akdamar Island for annual service

Worshippers gather at historic church on Akdamar Island for annual service

VAN
Worshippers gather at historic church on Akdamar Island for annual service

AA Photo

An annual Armenian divine liturgy has been held at the historic Surp Hach Church on Akdamar Island in Lake Van, marking the 14th service at the nearly 1,100-year-old monument since it reopened for worship following restoration.

The service was led by Patriarch Sahak Maşalyan of the Armenian Patriarchate of Türkiye and brought together visitors and worshippers from Türkiye and abroad. Mesrop Parsamyan, spiritual leader of the Armenian Church of the Eastern Diocese of the United States, also took part in the ceremony.

Located in the eastern province of Van, the Surp Hach Church is one of the most significant surviving examples of medieval Armenian architecture in the region. Built between 915 and 921 under King Gagik I Artsruni, the church is renowned for elaborate stone reliefs covering its exterior walls and depicting biblical scenes and religious figures.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry launched restoration work on the church in 2005. Following the completion of the project, the site was inaugurated as a memorial museum in 2007 at an international ceremony.

Under special permission from the ministry, the church is opened for religious worship once a year. The first service after a 95-year hiatus was held on Sept. 19, 2010, establishing an annual tradition that has since drawn worshippers, members of the Armenian community and cultural tourists to the island.

Preparations for this year’s service began several days in advance. Visitors started gathering early morning on Sept. 6 at Akdamar Pier in Gevaş, about 45 kilometers from Van city center. Beginning at 8 a.m., they passed through security checks before boarding boats to the island.

Authorities implemented heightened security measures for the event, while additional sea bus services were arranged by Van Municipality to accommodate the influx of visitors. Maşalyan, accompanied by his deputy Patriarch Peoed Kirkor Damatyan and Priest Harutyun Damatyan, traveled to the island with Van Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Abdurrahman Şahin.

For many attendees, the service was also an opportunity to reconnect with a place carrying deep historical and cultural significance. Bayzar Dökmecian, who traveled from the United States, said it was his first visit to Akdamar and described fulfilling a long-held dream. “I am originally from Istanbul but live in the US. I had always dreamed of visiting Akdamar Island. Now I have made that dream come true,” he said.

Nella Sungur, who traveled from Paris, likewise said she was pleased to attend the service at Akdamar for the first time.

The yearly gathering also transforms the small island into a hub for regional religious tourism, generating economic momentum for local tradesmen and transport crews.

Akdamar Church, akdamar island,

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