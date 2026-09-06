Second-hand sale platforms face wider tax checks

ANKARA

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Türkiye has expanded tax oversight beyond conventional e-commerce to cover economic activities conducted across online platforms and social media, including the buying, selling and renting of goods and property, as well as digital advertisements and listings.

A regulation published in the Official Gazette on Sept. 5 requires online marketplaces, ad platforms, social networks and hosting providers to report user and transaction information to the Revenue Administration. Platforms will submit taxpayer identification details, including Turkish and foreign identification numbers and tax numbers, along with information on sales and rental listings, on a monthly basis.

The measures also cover second-hand platforms where users sell items directly. Individuals who turn frequent online sales into a commercial activity will be subject to closer scrutiny and may face income tax ranging from 10 percent to 40 percent, in addition to VAT where applicable.

The regulation is intended to strengthen tax compliance by enabling authorities to monitor a broader range of economic activity taking place in digital environments.