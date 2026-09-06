Operation launched into illegal betting suspects over Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby

ANKARA

Fans gather as the Beşiktaş team bus departs ahead of the match. (AA Photo)

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has announced that an operation targeting illegal betting had been carried out ahead of the derby between Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

In a post on his social media, the minister said that the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office coordinated a comprehensive operation to disrupt the flow of funds to illegal betting sites ahead of the match.

As a result of operations conducted by the cybercrime branch of the Istanbul Gendarmerie, 245 illegal betting sites, 110 different payment methods, 1,200 IBANs, and approximately 98,000 websites linked to illegal betting were identified.

A court order was issued to block access to the websites and the IBANs belonging to more than 1000 individuals and legal entities found to have been used in illegal betting activities and the laundering of criminal proceeds were seized.

Gürlek noted that an investigation had been launched against the individuals in question on charges of “violation of law no. 7258,” which is the primary legislation enacted to regulate and penalize illegal gambling and games of chance, and “laundering of assets acquired from an offence.”

Thanking the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Istanbul Gendarmerie and the public officials involved in the operation process, the minister emphasized zero toleration for turning the excitement of sports into illegal profits.

“We will resolutely continue our fight against illegal betting networks and criminal proceeds,” Gürlek added.