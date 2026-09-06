Operation launched into illegal betting suspects over Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby

Operation launched into illegal betting suspects over Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby

ANKARA
Operation launched into illegal betting suspects over Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby

Fans gather as the Beşiktaş team bus departs ahead of the match. (AA Photo)

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has announced that an operation targeting illegal betting had been carried out ahead of the derby between Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

In a post on his social media, the minister said that the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office coordinated a comprehensive operation to disrupt the flow of funds to illegal betting sites ahead of the match.

As a result of operations conducted by the cybercrime branch of the Istanbul Gendarmerie, 245 illegal betting sites, 110 different payment methods, 1,200 IBANs, and approximately 98,000 websites linked to illegal betting were identified.

A court order was issued to block access to the websites and the IBANs belonging to more than 1000 individuals and legal entities found to have been used in illegal betting activities and the laundering of criminal proceeds were seized.

Gürlek noted that an investigation had been launched against the individuals in question on charges of “violation of law no. 7258,” which is the primary legislation enacted to regulate and penalize illegal gambling and games of chance, and “laundering of assets acquired from an offence.”

Thanking the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Istanbul Gendarmerie and the public officials involved in the operation process, the minister emphasized zero toleration for turning the excitement of sports into illegal profits.

“We will resolutely continue our fight against illegal betting networks and criminal proceeds,” Gürlek added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

    Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

  2. DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

    DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

  3. US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

    US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

  4. Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes

    Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes

  5. Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections

    Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections
Recommended
Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case
DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering
Turkish Navy vessels continue operations after 2 maritime accidents

Turkish Navy vessels continue operations after 2 maritime accidents
New Party leader vows to nationalize all highways

New Party leader vows to nationalize all highways
Erdoğan congratulates Meloni as longest-serving premier of Italy

Erdoğan congratulates Meloni as longest-serving premier of Italy
23 private universities under investigation over excess tuition hikes

23 private universities under investigation over excess tuition hikes
WORLD US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack on Sept. 5 urged restraint in the south’s Druze-majority Sweida province after a prominent figure quit the region following tensions with supporters of a pro-Israeli Druze leader.
ECONOMY New Medium-Term program sees single-digit inflation by 2029

New Medium-Term program sees single-digit inflation by 2029

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz unveiled Türkiye’s Medium-Term Program (OVP) for 2027-2029 on Sept. 6, outlining updated economic forecasts and policy priorities while projecting that inflation will fall to single digits by 2029
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿