New Party leader vows to nationalize all highways

EDİRNE

AA Photo

The emergin new opposition New Party (YP) Chairman Özgür Özel has vowed to nationalize all highways and criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s decision to privatize eight highways and two bridges linking Europe to Asia.

“My word to Erdoğan from here is this: you need money to win the election; I see that you are desperate. We will come to power next year and we will nationalize all highways,” Özel said in an address during a rally in the northwestern province of Edirne on Sept. 5.

Özel’s reaction followed a decree signed by Erdoğan for the privatization of eight highways and two Bosphorus bridges.

The YP leader recalled warning the government against privatizing the highways and bridges, predicting that the private sector would inevitably raise tolls.

“Last night, quietly and secretly, Erdoğan signed it. Under this privatization plan, tolls on all affordable highways will increase five times. As a result of this privatization, the 50-lira tolls on Istanbul’s first and second bridges are expected to surge by two times,” Özel said.

YP leader argued that privatization will also include the ring roads which will bring about a new burden on the people who regularly use these roads.

Özel stated that the New Party will prioritize improving the quality of life for all citizens, particularly retirees. He pledged to raise the minimum pension to 39,000 liras, up from the current 25,000 liras.

In other remarks, Özel also criticized the government for the continued crack down on the opposition parties and political figures.

“Today, even the minor hint of criticism is deemed an insult to the President. This situation demonstrates a lack of self-confidence and serves as clear evidence that the government has lost faith in itself,” he said.

“As the New Party, we have decided how to fight against all these bans. When we come to power, we will abolish all bans,” Özel said.