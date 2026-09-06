Erdoğan congratulates Meloni as longest-serving premier of Italy

Erdoğan congratulates Meloni as longest-serving premier of Italy

ANKARA
Erdoğan congratulates Meloni as longest-serving premier of Italy

AA Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as the longest-serving premier of Italy since the second World War. In return, Meloni thanked Erdoğan for his message and hailed the growing Turkish-Italian relationship.

“I sincerely congratulate Ms. Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest-serving prime minister of the Republic of Italy,” Erdoğan said in a message over the weekend.

“I wholeheartedly believe that, together with Ms. Giorgia Meloni, we will further strengthen cooperation and solidarity between our countries with each passing day,” he added.

Meloni, who came to power in 2022, has become the longest-serving prime minister of Italy which has become a republic in 1946, a year after the end of the World War II.

“President Erdoğan: I was pleased to receive your message and congratulations on this important milestone,” Meloni said through her social media account.

“Italy and Türkiye are bound by historical ties and shared interests, which makes it important to continue developing dialogue and cooperation between our nations,” the Italian prime minister said.

“In recent years, we have strengthened relations between Rome and Ankara, working on issues of common interest and key challenges concerning the Mediterranean, security and regional stability,” she stated.

“I am confident that this process can continue with concrete steps and create new opportunities for cooperation in the interests of our peoples,” added Meloni.

Ties between the two countries have advanced in recent years through increased contacts of senior officials. Italian Prime Minister Meloni attended the NATO Summit in Ankara in July.

Erdoğan and Meloni chaired the 4th intergovernmental summit in 2025. Trade volume between Türkiye and Italy was around $30 billion in 2025.

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