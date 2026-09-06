23 private universities under investigation over excess tuition hikes

ANKARA

The entrance of the Higher Education Board headquarters in Ankara. (AA Photo)

The Higher Education Board (YÖK) has launched an investigation into 23 foundation universities for exceeding the 25 percent tuition hike cap set for the 2026–2027 academic year.

The move follows a July 8 directive capping tuition increases for returning students at 25 percent, an upper limit that excludes preparatory and first-year classes.

According to a YÖK statement issued on Sept. 4, the investigation was launched following complaints that certain universities exceeded the tuition increase cap, reinforcing regulatory oversight and preventing unauthorized fee hikes.

As part of the investigation launched following the claims from students and parents received by YÖK, the tuition fees set by these universities will be compared with the actual rate of increase charged to students.

Within the scope of the investigation, the authorities are going to examine whether the tuition increases implemented by the private universities in question exceed 25 percent.

However, details regarding which universities are included in the investigation were not disclosed in the statement.

In an earlier statement, YÖK had announced that applications, reports and complaints deemed to have resulted in adverse consequences for students would be reviewed daily and with utmost urgency.