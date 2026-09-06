23 private universities under investigation over excess tuition hikes

23 private universities under investigation over excess tuition hikes

ANKARA
23 private universities under investigation over excess tuition hikes

The entrance of the Higher Education Board headquarters in Ankara. (AA Photo)

The Higher Education Board (YÖK) has launched an investigation into 23 foundation universities for exceeding the 25 percent tuition hike cap set for the 2026–2027 academic year.

The move follows a July 8 directive capping tuition increases for returning students at 25 percent, an upper limit that excludes preparatory and first-year classes.

According to a YÖK statement issued on Sept. 4, the investigation was launched following complaints that certain universities exceeded the tuition increase cap, reinforcing regulatory oversight and preventing unauthorized fee hikes.

As part of the investigation launched following the claims from students and parents received by YÖK, the tuition fees set by these universities will be compared with the actual rate of increase charged to students.

Within the scope of the investigation, the authorities are going to examine whether the tuition increases implemented by the private universities in question exceed 25 percent.

However, details regarding which universities are included in the investigation were not disclosed in the statement.

In an earlier statement, YÖK had announced that applications, reports and complaints deemed to have resulted in adverse consequences for students would be reviewed daily and with utmost urgency.

Investigation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

    Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

  2. DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

    DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

  3. US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

    US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

  4. Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes

    Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes

  5. Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections

    Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections
Recommended
Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case
DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering
Turkish Navy vessels continue operations after 2 maritime accidents

Turkish Navy vessels continue operations after 2 maritime accidents
New Party leader vows to nationalize all highways

New Party leader vows to nationalize all highways
Erdoğan congratulates Meloni as longest-serving premier of Italy

Erdoğan congratulates Meloni as longest-serving premier of Italy
Operation launched into illegal betting suspects over Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby

Operation launched into illegal betting suspects over Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby
WORLD US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack on Sept. 5 urged restraint in the south’s Druze-majority Sweida province after a prominent figure quit the region following tensions with supporters of a pro-Israeli Druze leader.
ECONOMY New Medium-Term program sees single-digit inflation by 2029

New Medium-Term program sees single-digit inflation by 2029

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz unveiled Türkiye’s Medium-Term Program (OVP) for 2027-2029 on Sept. 6, outlining updated economic forecasts and policy priorities while projecting that inflation will fall to single digits by 2029
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿