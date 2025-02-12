‘World’s tallest man’ travels the world

MARDİN

Sultan Kösen, who lives in Mardin and holds the title of the world’s tallest man at 2.51 meters, hopes to continue his travels around the world, aided by his custom-made size 60 shoes from Germany.

Residing in the village of Dede in the Derik district, Kösen made his mark in the Guinness World Records in 2009, earning recognition not only for his towering height but also for his remarkably large hands (27.5 cm) and feet (36.5 cm). To date, he has traveled to more than 130 countries, embarking on over 500 trips.

Every year, a company in Germany provides Kösen with custom-made shoes. This year, he received two pairs — one for summer and one for winter — each measuring 37.5 cm in length and size 60. With these new shoes, he is eager to continue exploring the world.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Kösen said he was happy to be recognized as the world’s tallest person and to have the largest hands and feet.

He recalled how he first met the owner of the German shoe company in Vienna in 2009 and was thrilled when he later learned that the company would make shoes for him.

“I wear shoes that are approximately size 60-61. My shoes are specially made in Germany and delivered to me every year. Sometimes, I also travel to Germany. This year, my friends brought me two pairs. In the past, I struggled to find suitable shoes. Because of my large feet, shoes wouldn’t last long. About 16 years ago, I met the representative of the German company. They have made more than 20 pairs of shoes for me. Now, I have plenty of shoes and don’t need any more,” he said.

Kösen added that his shoes are very comfortable, lightweight and odor-free. “I’m very happy with them. I want to continue my world tour with these shoes. My goal is to visit every country. So far, I’ve been to around 130 countries, and I want to visit the rest. With my new shoes, I’m ready for new journeys and new adventures,” he said.

Kösen also expressed his gratitude to those who made and provided the shoes.

Two or three pairs of shoes could be made from Sultan’s shoes

Georg Wessels, the owner of the shoe company, said they have been producing shoes in Germany for 280 years and have been providing free footwear to people with the world’s largest feet for the past 50 years.

Wessels met Kösen after he entered the Guinness World Records in 2009.

“Sultan was about to go on tour, but he didn’t have any shoes. He had tried to get a few pairs made, but none worked out. That’s when he got in touch with me. Since then, we have been making his shoes. The first time we met was in Vienna, where I delivered his shoes. We have made more than 20 pairs for him so far. Sultan’s shoes are orthopedic and custom-made. They measure 37.5 cm in length and are size 60. From one of Sultan’s shoes, you could make two or three regular-sized shoes,” Wessels said.

Now retired, Wessels noted that his nephew made Kösen’s latest shoes this year.

He expressed his happiness in knowing Kösen and his family. “There are tall people all over the world, but Sultan holds a special place in my heart. He is like my son in Türkiye,” he said.

Adrian Wessels, Georg Wessels’ nephew, also said he was pleased to be making shoes for Kösen.

He noted that each pair takes three to four days to complete and added, “From now on, I will be the one making and delivering Sultan’s shoes.”