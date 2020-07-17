World’s second-longest canyon awaits its visitors

UŞAK

Ulubey Canyon in the Aegean province of Uşak, known as the second-longest canyon in the world, has started welcoming visitors again as restrictions taken to control the spread of COVID-19 across Turkey are easing.



A 150-meter-high glass terrace built near the 77-kilometer-long canyon hosts thousands of tourists who want to examine this magnificent depth with their own eyes each year.



Since the terrace’s opening in 2015, around 600,000 visitors from different cities and countries have come to visit the canyon.



“Every precaution has been taken in the canyon, which was opened to visitors again as part of the country’s post-pandemic normalization process,” said Onur Özaydın, Ulubey district governor.



“The figures are quite good despite the controlled normalization and epidemic process. We estimate 30,000-40,000 visitors in July and August,” he added.



The canyon is also a photographer’s paradise thanks to its natural beauty, mesmerizing scenery and a 100-square-meter inverted house.



Officials also plan to increase the number of visitors and make the region a tourist hotspot.



Since the İzmir-Ankara highway runs through Uşak, tourism professionals aim to make travelers visit the glass terrace by making it a place for a short break in road trips.