World’s largest sailing yacht to anchor in three Turkish cities

MUĞLA

The Orient Express Corinthian, the world's largest sailing yacht, will debut in 2026, cruising through the Adriatic, Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Aegean Seas, with stops in Istanbul and the tourism hotspots of Muğla's Bodrum and Aydın's Kuşadası.

Built at the Saint Nazaire shipyards in the French city of Nantes, the 220-meter-long yacht boasts three 100-meter masts and a usable surface area of 4,500 square meters.

Equipped with eco-friendly technology, the yacht can achieve speeds of up to 17 knots using just wind power and safeguards marine life by reducing fuel consumption.

Maxime d'Angeac, a renowned architect, designed the yacht's interior with Art Deco elements, with ionic-style columns, luxurious marble and leather, and silver and gold accents. The color palette includes vibrant oranges, creams and rich dark browns.

The OE Corinthian features 54 rooms, ranging from 47 to 950 square meters, and offers guests lavish amenities, including eight bars, five restaurants, and a 1930s-style speakeasy.