World Snow Motorcycle Championship to be held in Mt Erciyes

KAYSERİ
The World Snow Motorcycle Championship, one of the most prestigious contests by the International Motorcycle Federation (FIM), will be held at Mount Erciyes of the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri between March 10 and 12, 2023.

“The championship will be a milestone for Erciyes and will contribute a lot on the city’s promotion,” Kayseri governor Gökmen Çiçek said at the publicity meeting of the upcoming event.

The event, which will be held under the name “SNX Türkiye,” will be broadcast in nearly 100 countries.

“With live broadcast, the city will be promoted around the world,” said Memduh Büyükkılıç, the mayor of the province, proudly.

The broadcast license of the SNX races for the America continent is on CBS Sport. Sport TV Network and Eurosport air the championships in Europe and Fox Sport owns the legal rights of the broadcast for Asia.

SNX races are commonly conducted in the northern European countries, like Sweden, Finland and Norway.

For 2023 championship, a special racetrack, at a length of 1,350-meters, will be built inside the Erciyes Ski Center.

“World’s most popular snow motorcycle sportsmen will come to Kayseri and we will promote Erciyes to more than 1.2 billion motorcycle-lovers across the globe,” said Bekir Yunus Uçar, the head of the Turkish Motorcycle Federation.

The ski center at Mt Erciyes is located on the north to east side of the mountain with the same name. It is a 3,917 m (12,851 ft) high volcanic peak and provides impressive views from all around. The ski resort is based around 2,100 m (6,900 ft) and is just 40 minutes from Kayseri International Airport.

The ski resort hosted CEV Snow Volleyball European Tour events in 2017, 2019, and 2022.

