World leaders extend congratulations on Türkiye's 100th anniversary

ANKARA

Leaders from across the globe have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Turkish Republic as the nation marks its 100th anniversary.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Türkiye on the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of its republic, saying that cooperation between Moscow and Ankara will continue to develop.

"I am confident that we will continue to consistently expand the scope of bilateral ties for the benefit of our friendly nations, aiming to build a more just and democratic world order," the telegram published on the Kremlin website said.

"Russian-Turkish relations are developing in the spirit of friendship and neighbourliness, which was fully confirmed at our recent meeting in Sochi," Putin said. Cooperation in various spheres is yielding good results, major joint projects are being systematically implemented, he added.

King Charles III of England sent a letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, extending his heartfelt congratulations. In his letter, King Charles expressed his sincerest congratulations to the Turkish people.

Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko also praised Türkiye's commitment to its traditions and national interests, considering Ankara a reliable and promising partner.

"We strive for bilateral cooperation to develop more dynamically and efficiently in all areas," Lukashenko said.

Many Baltic countries, including Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, celebrated the occasion, with their foreign ministries extending warm wishes and expressing eagerness to strengthen bilateral relations.

Lithuania's top diplomat, Gabrielius Landsbergis, conveyed sincere wishes for Türkiye's prosperity and emphasized the need to enhance bilateral cooperation. Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins expressed greetings and best wishes, looking forward to further developing the relationship between the two nations.

The Estonian ministry also extended its sincere congratulations to Türkiye, expressing warm wishes in both English and Turkish.

For his part, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also celebrated Türkiye's founding anniversary, expressing his commitment to collaborating on major projects for the development of both nations.

Additionally, NATO, through its official social media channels, congratulated Türkiye on its 100th anniversary, urging the global community to join in celebrating this momentous occasion.