World leaders condemn terror attack in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

World leaders have expressed their condolences to Türkiye following the explosion on Istanbul’s famous İstiklal Avenue that claimed the lives of six people.

“On my own behalf and the Azerbaijani people, I express my deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Turkey and the families and relatives of the victims and wish healing to the wounded,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also shared a message on Twitter. “The U.S. strongly condemns the act of violence that took place today in Istanbul, Türkiye. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and our deepest condolences go to those who lost loved ones. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Ally Türkiye in countering terrorism,” she said.

Meanwhile, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu blamed the United States, saying, “We do not accept the U.S. Embassy’s message of condolences. We reject it,” in televised comments.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a condolence message to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, conveying his “deepest” condolences and “sincere sympathy and support” to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the wounded.

For his part, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that “he was shaken by the news of the devastating explosion in Istanbul.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that he is “deeply saddened” by the news. He extended condolences to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Separately, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “Shocking images from Istanbul. My thoughts and deepest condolences to all those affected & to the Turkish people. #NATO stands in solidarity with our Ally Turkey.”