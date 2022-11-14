World leaders condemn terror attack in Istanbul

World leaders condemn terror attack in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
World leaders condemn terror attack in Istanbul

World leaders have expressed their condolences to Türkiye following the explosion on Istanbul’s famous İstiklal Avenue that claimed the lives of six people.

“On my own behalf and the Azerbaijani people, I express my deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Turkey and the families and relatives of the victims and wish healing to the wounded,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also shared a message on Twitter. “The U.S. strongly condemns the act of violence that took place today in Istanbul, Türkiye. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and our deepest condolences go to those who lost loved ones. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Ally Türkiye in countering terrorism,” she said.

Meanwhile, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu blamed the United States, saying, “We do not accept the U.S. Embassy’s message of condolences. We reject it,” in televised comments.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a condolence message to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, conveying his “deepest” condolences and “sincere sympathy and support” to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the wounded.

For his part, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that “he was shaken by the news of the devastating explosion in Istanbul.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that he is “deeply saddened” by the news. He extended condolences to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Separately, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “Shocking images from Istanbul. My thoughts and deepest condolences to all those affected & to the Turkish people. #NATO stands in solidarity with our Ally Turkey.”

Terror, Attack,

TÜRKIYE Victims of terror attack from 3 families

Victims of terror attack from 3 families
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months

    Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months

  2. Iranian who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

    Iranian who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

  3. Structures disrupting naturalness of Ayder Plateau to be demolished: Minister

    Structures disrupting naturalness of Ayder Plateau to be demolished: Minister

  4. Türkiye, Indonesia sign five agreements

    Türkiye, Indonesia sign five agreements

  5. Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million

    Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million
Recommended
Victims of terror attack from 3 families

Victims of terror attack from 3 families
Six-party alliance condemns terror attack

Six-party alliance condemns terror attack
Perpetrator behind deadly Istanbul bombing arrested

Perpetrator behind deadly Istanbul bombing arrested
Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million

Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million
Offer made to Turkish chess player to compete for Germany

Offer made to Turkish chess player to compete for Germany
Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months

Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months
WORLD Russia denies Sergei Lavrov hospitalized

Russia denies Sergei Lavrov hospitalized

Russia on Nov. 14 denied "as the highest level of fake" reports that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been hospitalized on his visit to Indonesia for the G20 summit.
ECONOMY G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 health and finance ministers launched a $1.4-billion fund Sunday to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc’s leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali but the host’s president said it was not enough.
SPORTS Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

The southeastern province of Diyarbakır is counting the days to host about 1,000 Scottish supporters who will come to the city to watch the Türkiye and Scotland football match on Nov. 16.