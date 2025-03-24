World-famous artists to gather once again in Ephesus

World-famous artists to gather once again in Ephesus

İZMİR
World-famous artists to gather once again in Ephesus

The International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival is set to spotlight Türkiye on the global art stage, according to State Opera and Ballet General Director Tan Sağtürk, who emphasizes that such events aim to transform the country into an arts destination.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Sağtürk noted that the International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival has reached a wider audience each year, with this year’s program being more extensive than previous editions, featuring three operas, two ballets, a musical and a children’s opera.

Sağtürk pointed out that Türkiye hosts major festivals in the field of opera and ballet, including the International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival, the International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival, the International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, the International Bodrum Ballet Festival, the Culture Route Festival and the Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival, all of which showcase the country’s cultural diversity and artistic richness.

Stating the festival’s significant contribution to tourism, Sağtürk said, “Restoration work is being carried out at Ephesus Ancient Theater under the leadership of Culture and Tourism Ministry. These works also aim to ensure that artistic performances can take place in better conditions. The restoration will be completed before the festival begins, allowing our audience to enjoy the performances in greater comfort.”

Sağtürk said that the repertoire is planned with audience interest in mind and shared details of this year’s program: “This year, a total of seven productions will be staged, with nine performances in total. The festival will open with Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’ ballet. The program will also feature Carl Orff’s ‘Carmina Burana’ cantata as a musical, Mozart’s ‘The Abduction from the Seraglio’ opera, Mikis Theodorakis’ ‘Zorba’ ballet, ‘La Traviata’ and ‘Aşk-ı Memnu’ opera. For children, we have included ‘Şekeronya’ in the program. Our event attracts great interest from the international arts community and renowned artists. The International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival has proven its prestige. Last year, artists who participated in the festival expressed their enthusiasm, saying, ‘We want to be part of your festival because you feature artists on some of the world’s most beautiful stages.’”

Sağtürk also announced that this year’s festival will feature performances by renowned ballet dancers Daniil Simkin, Iana Salenko and Željko Lučić.

Noting that the participation of world-famous artists draws the attention of the global art community to Türkiye, Sağtürk said, “With such events, we aim to turn our country into an arts destination. A tourist visiting the Grand Bazaar should also be able to attend an opera. These festivals serve as pioneers in promoting our efforts and establishing clearer international connections.”

Discussing the differences between Aspendos and Ephesus, Sağtürk noted that both theaters, rich in artistic and historical value, require different technical equipment.

He described the opportunity to organize festivals in ancient theaters as “a great privilege.”

The eighth International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival will begin on June 27 with “Swan Lake” and will run until July 13.

İzmir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top Turkish, US diplomats due to meet in Washington for talks

Top Turkish, US diplomats due to meet in Washington for talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top Turkish, US diplomats due to meet in Washington for talks

    Top Turkish, US diplomats due to meet in Washington for talks

  2. Over 1,400 detained amid protests: Yerlikaya

    Over 1,400 detained amid protests: Yerlikaya

  3. Justice minister vows accountability for violence in streets

    Justice minister vows accountability for violence in streets

  4. Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

    Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

  5. Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority

    Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority
Recommended
New Snow White tops box office despite grumpy reviews

New 'Snow White' tops box office despite grumpy reviews
Exhibit spotlights Victor Hugos lesser-known talent

Exhibit spotlights Victor Hugo's lesser-known talent
Snoopy the fashion icon celebrated in Paris exhibition

Snoopy the fashion icon celebrated in Paris exhibition
Poachers have no escape thanks to cameras

Poachers have no escape thanks to cameras
French director unveils Asterix series to stream on Netflix

French director unveils Asterix series to stream on Netflix
Swiss town lets doctors prescribe free museum visits

Swiss town lets doctors prescribe free museum visits
WORLD Israeli president shocked hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

Israel's president said on Tuesday he was shocked that the issue of hostages being held by Palestinian militants in Gaza was no longer a top priority in the country, days after criticizing the government's war policy.
ECONOMY Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

Hybrid cars are selling faster than electric vehicles in the used car market, where consumer appetite for secondhand cars has been weak in recent months.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿