World-famous artists to gather once again in Ephesus

İZMİR

The International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival is set to spotlight Türkiye on the global art stage, according to State Opera and Ballet General Director Tan Sağtürk, who emphasizes that such events aim to transform the country into an arts destination.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Sağtürk noted that the International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival has reached a wider audience each year, with this year’s program being more extensive than previous editions, featuring three operas, two ballets, a musical and a children’s opera.

Sağtürk pointed out that Türkiye hosts major festivals in the field of opera and ballet, including the International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival, the International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival, the International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, the International Bodrum Ballet Festival, the Culture Route Festival and the Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival, all of which showcase the country’s cultural diversity and artistic richness.

Stating the festival’s significant contribution to tourism, Sağtürk said, “Restoration work is being carried out at Ephesus Ancient Theater under the leadership of Culture and Tourism Ministry. These works also aim to ensure that artistic performances can take place in better conditions. The restoration will be completed before the festival begins, allowing our audience to enjoy the performances in greater comfort.”

Sağtürk said that the repertoire is planned with audience interest in mind and shared details of this year’s program: “This year, a total of seven productions will be staged, with nine performances in total. The festival will open with Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’ ballet. The program will also feature Carl Orff’s ‘Carmina Burana’ cantata as a musical, Mozart’s ‘The Abduction from the Seraglio’ opera, Mikis Theodorakis’ ‘Zorba’ ballet, ‘La Traviata’ and ‘Aşk-ı Memnu’ opera. For children, we have included ‘Şekeronya’ in the program. Our event attracts great interest from the international arts community and renowned artists. The International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival has proven its prestige. Last year, artists who participated in the festival expressed their enthusiasm, saying, ‘We want to be part of your festival because you feature artists on some of the world’s most beautiful stages.’”

Sağtürk also announced that this year’s festival will feature performances by renowned ballet dancers Daniil Simkin, Iana Salenko and Željko Lučić.

Noting that the participation of world-famous artists draws the attention of the global art community to Türkiye, Sağtürk said, “With such events, we aim to turn our country into an arts destination. A tourist visiting the Grand Bazaar should also be able to attend an opera. These festivals serve as pioneers in promoting our efforts and establishing clearer international connections.”

Discussing the differences between Aspendos and Ephesus, Sağtürk noted that both theaters, rich in artistic and historical value, require different technical equipment.

He described the opportunity to organize festivals in ancient theaters as “a great privilege.”

The eighth International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival will begin on June 27 with “Swan Lake” and will run until July 13.