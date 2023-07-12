Work continues in Black Sea provinces following floods

ISTANBUL
Works are still ongoing in several Black Sea provinces after heavy downpours caused rapid flooding, while some of the highways closed to traffic have been reopened, with an expert warning that extreme weather conditions will continue to prevail as climate change is accelerating.

Following torrential rains that started on the weekend in the Black Sea region turning into a flood disaster despite the measures taken, hundreds of landslides occurred in Sakarya, Düzce, Bolu, Zonguldak, Bartın, Karabük, Kastamonu, Ordu, Giresun and Samsun provinces as streams overflowed.

While one person swept away by the flood waters lost her life in Samsun province, another got lost in Ordu.

A total of 23 people stranded in the region were rescued by helicopters and 570 citizens were rescued by boats and construction equipment.

Officials from the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced that 4,328 personnel, 439 construction equipment and two helicopters were deployed in the regions as a result of heavy rainfall.

Speaking about the floods, geological engineer Prof. Dr. Osman Bektaş warned that the variability of the precipitation regime in the region is due to the effects of global warming and climate change.

“The main cause of floods is the continuous warming of the Black Sea, causing increasing precipitation in coastal areas. The floods and landslides caused by these floods will continue to increase in the coming years.”

Noting that global drought and climate change have become a factor affecting citizens’ lives, Bektaş stated that everyone must adapt to these new conditions.

Meanwhile, according to the latest forecasts of the Turkish State Meteorological Service, scorching temperatures will increase further in Marmara, Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

The bureau reported that temperatures are likely to rise 5 to 10 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms in Marmara, Aegean and Mediterranean, and 2 to 6 degrees Celsius in other regions, warning citizens to exercise caution when outside, especially between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to the heat wave.

