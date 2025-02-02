Women account for 35 percent of homebuyers last year

ISTANBUL

Around 1.5 million homes were sold in Türkiye last year, while 35 percent of those properties were purchased by women.

Women bought 517,000 homes in the country in 2024, according to official data.

“This was the highest number ever recorded,” said Hakan Bucak, CEO of Mars Gayrimenkul, a real estate company.

Among the provinces with the highest rate of home purchases by women, the northwestern province of Kırklareli ranked first with 42.3 percent. This city was followed by the western provinces of Çanakkale with 42.2 percent and Balıkesir with 42 percent.

“When buying a home, women take into account not only investment value [of the property] but also safety, quality of life and sustainability,” Bucak commented.

Home sales in Türkiye surged 20.6 percent in 2024 from the previous year to reach 1.48 million units, the latest available data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed.

The decline in home prices in real terms unleashed the pent-up demand, leading to a surge in home sales last year, according to representatives of the housing market.

After the Central Bank started the easing cycle by delivering cuts in two consecutive months, the interest rates on home loans are expected to come down this year, which will likely give a boost to demand for homes, they said, adding that home sales may exceed 1.5 million units in 2025.