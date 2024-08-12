Woman’s cooperative produces premium-quality chocolates in Kayseri

KAYSERİ

A women’s cooperative founded two years ago in Kayseri’s Sarıoğlan district produces premium-quality chocolate with whole hazelnuts, similar to German varieties, capturing the interest of Turkish expatriates who traditionally bring such chocolates from Europe to Türkiye for their loved ones.

The Sarıoğlan Women Entrepreneur Production and Business Cooperative has gained prominence for its handmade, artisanal chocolates, crafted without additives or preservatives.

These women entrepreneurs produce a range of fine-quality chocolates that match the standards found in European countries, especially German chocolate with whole hazelnuts, which is a favorite among Turkish expats who often bring them back as gifts for their relatives.

Thanks to the women’s great work in the cooperative, scores of expats now flock to the facility to bring chocolate souvenirs to their neighbors and family both in Türkiye and in the countries where they reside.

“Despite being in a small district, we accomplish great things. We operate with a monthly capacity of 3 tons, and people are showing great interest. We also have a chocolate shop and ship chocolates via cargo throughout Türkiye,” Gülten Ardahan, the head of the cooperative, said in an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency News.

She stated that for the past two years, they have been selling chocolate to the majority of expats visiting the district, who are primarily from Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and England.

“They say, ‘It's exactly the same as the chocolate we bring from Germany.’ It is because we use the best resources and import the raw materials from overseas.”

Enes Kalın, an expat from Germany visiting his hometown for the summer holiday, confirmed Ardahan’s statements in his remarks.

“I was born and raised in Germany. After learning about the cooperative, I paid a visit to the facility and had a taste of the chocolates, which I found to be really enjoyable,” Kalın said. “The quality is just like what is found in Germany, and I might even argue that it is superior. We used to bring hazelnut chocolate from Germany, but that is no longer necessary.”