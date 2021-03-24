Woman stabbed to death by her husband in Denizli

  • March 24 2021 07:00:00

Woman stabbed to death by her husband in Denizli

DENİZLİ
Woman stabbed to death by her husband in Denizli

A woman has been stabbed to death by her husband in the western province of Denizli.

Meral Sivrikaya, a 50-year-old mother of two, has left home two weeks ago due to problems she had with Erkan Sivrikaya, with whom she was at the stage of divorce, and started to stay at her daughter’s house in Denizli’s Pamukkale district.

Erkan Sivrikaya reportedly hads gone to the apartment where his daughter lives to “talk” to his wife late on March 22.

He broke into his daughter’s house on the fifth floor of the building with a rope, hanging from the roof of the six-story building, later repeatedly stabbing Meral Sivrikaya after a verbal argument that allegedly turned physical.

Meral Sivrikaya died on the balcony after suffering several stab wounds to her upper body as the suspect was prevented from escaping the crime scene by neighbors who handed him over to the police.

He was taken to the police station for interrogation after medical examinations.

As the latest femicide has stirred public anger on social media, tweets condemning the murder and urging authorities to act were shared a number of times by Turkish social media users.

Turkey is no stranger to acts of violence against women or femicides, where a woman is killed by someone she knows almost every day.

Some 82 women were murdered only in the first 81 days of 2021, according to the Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu (We Will Stop Femicide Platform), a women’s rights organization that monitors violence against women.

Denizli ,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

    'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

  2. Turkey’s first Dark Sky Park to open in Bursa

    Turkey’s first Dark Sky Park to open in Bursa

  3. Ownership of Istanbul’s Gezi Park transferred to foundation

    Ownership of Istanbul’s Gezi Park transferred to foundation

  4. Vaccination helps keep severe virus cases under control in Turkey

    Vaccination helps keep severe virus cases under control in Turkey

  5. Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria

    Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria
Recommended
Whirlwind causes material damage in central Turkey

Whirlwind causes material damage in central Turkey
Top Turkish diplomat meets with French, UK counterparts

Top Turkish diplomat meets with French, UK counterparts

Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties

Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties
Erdoğan discusses bilateral relations with German, Italian leaders

Erdoğan discusses bilateral relations with German, Italian leaders
Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy

Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy
Kırkpınar master calls head oil wrestler to leave Survivor Turkey show over derogatory remarks

Kırkpınar master calls head oil wrestler to leave Survivor Turkey show over derogatory remarks
WORLD NATO foreign ministers support 2030 strategy

NATO foreign ministers support 2030 strategy

NATO foreign ministers showed support for strengthening the military alliance by the end of the decade, the NATO chief said on March 23.
ECONOMY Turkey’s solar power generation soars 50 pct: Energy minister

Turkey’s solar power generation soars 50 pct: Energy minister

Turkey’s electricity generation from solar power plants soared by 50%, the country’s energy and natural resources minister said on March 23, citing data from February 2020.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.