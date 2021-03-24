Woman stabbed to death by her husband in Denizli

DENİZLİ

A woman has been stabbed to death by her husband in the western province of Denizli.



Meral Sivrikaya, a 50-year-old mother of two, has left home two weeks ago due to problems she had with Erkan Sivrikaya, with whom she was at the stage of divorce, and started to stay at her daughter’s house in Denizli’s Pamukkale district.



Erkan Sivrikaya reportedly hads gone to the apartment where his daughter lives to “talk” to his wife late on March 22.



He broke into his daughter’s house on the fifth floor of the building with a rope, hanging from the roof of the six-story building, later repeatedly stabbing Meral Sivrikaya after a verbal argument that allegedly turned physical.



Meral Sivrikaya died on the balcony after suffering several stab wounds to her upper body as the suspect was prevented from escaping the crime scene by neighbors who handed him over to the police.



He was taken to the police station for interrogation after medical examinations.



As the latest femicide has stirred public anger on social media, tweets condemning the murder and urging authorities to act were shared a number of times by Turkish social media users.



Turkey is no stranger to acts of violence against women or femicides, where a woman is killed by someone she knows almost every day.



Some 82 women were murdered only in the first 81 days of 2021, according to the Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu (We Will Stop Femicide Platform), a women’s rights organization that monitors violence against women.