Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage

ADANA - Demirören News Agency

A 19-year-old Turkish woman who was going to be forced into marriage in the southern province of Adana has called the police emergency line asking to be saved.



Police yesterday raided the municipality of the district of Seyhan to save Ceylan Beyazkaya, detaining her mother, who is accused of forcing her into the marriage.



According to the officials, Beyazkaya was brought to the wedding hall of the Seyhan Municipality by her mother, her relatives and a man who is said to be her fiancé.



Beyazkaya and the man were going to book a date for the wedding ceremony, said the officers.



She later called the police to ask them to save her.



The police took her mother for interrogation.



But the relatives of the woman claimed it was not a forced marriage.



“The couple will live in Istanbul after getting married, but she does not want to go. Maybe this is why she called the police,” they said.



In her testimony at the police station, Beyazkaya said she did not want to marry the man and asked the police to be moved to a shelter if her family does not accept to call off the wedding.