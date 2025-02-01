Winter waterbird census in Çanakkale records population increase

ÇANAKKALE

A notable increase in bird populations has been recorded in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, attributed to the harsh winter conditions in Europe, according to the 2025 Winter Waterbird Census (KOSKS).

“Over the past five years, we observed an increase in bird numbers in Çanakkale, particularly in the last two years. One of the main reasons is the severe old, snowfall, and ice formation in Europe, pushing birds further south,” birdwatcher and wildlife photographer Cenk Polat stated, highlighting the trend.

The census, conducted by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks under relevant regulations, aims to monitor waterbird populations in key wetland areas. This year’s findings indicate a notable increase in bird numbers due to climate-induced migration patterns.

KOSKS is carried out simultaneously across the Northern Hemisphere to assess bird populations, track fluctuations and identify potential threats, Polat explained.

He emphasized the importance of the Kavak Delta, which recorded the highest bird concentration this year.

“We had the opportunity to observe flamingos, pelicans and other water birds, along with several endangered species,” he added.

However, he also warned of broader climate-related changes affecting bird populations.

"We are observing record-breaking temperatures every year. In 2023 and 2024, temperatures hit unprecedented highs, leading to major changes in bird populations. While some species migrate south to escape the cold, the rising global temperatures are contributing to a decline in overall bird numbers."