Wind and solar save Türkiye $12 bln in energy imports last year

Wind and solar save Türkiye $12 bln in energy imports last year

ISTANBUL
Wind and solar save Türkiye $12 bln in energy imports last year

Electricity generated from solar and wind energy helped save $12 billion in energy imports last year, according to Halil Demirdağ, board chairman of the Solar Energy Industrialists and Industry Association (GENSED).

Speaking at an event in Ankara, Demirdağ said that the government will allocate 520 billion Turkish Liras from this year's budget to subsidize imported energy resources.

“The largest portion of this comes from subsidizing imported natural gas for electricity generation. We import natural gas, subsidize it, use it in electricity generation and sell it,” he added.

Stating that electricity produced from solar and wind energy saved $12 billion in energy imports, Demirbağ said: “With energy storage systems, we have reached a stage where we can generate electricity at a much lower cost than energy produced from imported natural gas. Storage systems will become significantly important." 

By the end of May 2025, the installed capacity of Türkiye reached 119,271 MW.

Hydraulic power, natural gas and coal accounted for 27.1 percent, 20.6 percent and 18.4 percent of the installed capacity, respectively, according to the numbers from the Energy Ministry.

The shares of wind and solar in total installed capacity were 11.2 percent and 19 percent, respectively, with geothermal making up another 1.5 percent.

As of the end of 2025, there were 381 wind and 34,010 solar electricity generation plants in Türkiye, the ministry data showed.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

    Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

  2. Israel warns of 'prolonged' war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva

    Israel warns of 'prolonged' war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva

  3. Erdoğan receives Armenia PM on 'historic' Türkiye visit

    Erdoğan receives Armenia PM on 'historic' Türkiye visit

  4. European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

    European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

  5. Erdoğan warns of 'point of no return' in Israel-Iran war

    Erdoğan warns of 'point of no return' in Israel-Iran war
Recommended
Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035
Home prices fell 2.3 percent in real terms in May

Home prices fell 2.3 percent in real terms in May
Consumer confidence index continues upward trend in June

Consumer confidence index continues upward trend in June
Şimşek sees interest rate falling in line with inflation

Şimşek sees interest rate falling in line with inflation
Spanish court keeps order to block 66,000 Airbnb listings

Spanish court keeps order to block 66,000 Airbnb listings
How Trumponomics has shaken global markets

How Trumponomics has shaken global markets
Russian economy on verge of recession, minister warns

Russian economy on verge of recession, minister warns
WORLD Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin on Friday said he was not seeking to be a mediator between Iran and Israel, and was only suggesting ideas for how the countries could resolve the escalating crisis.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿