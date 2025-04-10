Wind and solar eclipse coal in country’s power mix

ANKARA

Wind and solar energy have overtaken domestically produced coal in Türkiye’s electricity generation, accounting for 18.2 percent of the total output in 2024, according to a new report by international energy think tank Ember.

The fourth annual “Türkiye Electricity Outlook” report, released this week, details how wind and solar plants generated 62 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity last year, surpassing the 47 TWh from local coal. This figure also exceeds coal’s 2019 peak of 53 TWh, signaling a decisive turn toward renewables.

Ember’s analysis shows that wind and solar have now become integral to Türkiye’s energy landscape.

Türkiye’s solar energy sector recorded unprecedented growth in 2024, with production jumping 39 percent — or 7.3 TWh — compared to the previous year. This increase alone nearly matches the country’s total solar output in 2018.

Installed solar capacity almost doubled, rising from 10.9 gigawatts (GW) in 2022 to 19.8 GW by the end of 2024, following a strong uptick in 2023.

Despite this progress, Türkiye lags behind Poland, a country with lower solar potential, and trails Southern European peers like Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece, where solar contributes 14 to 22 percent of electricity production.

In Türkiye, the solar energy share reached 7.5 percent last year, boosting the combined wind and solar contribution to 18.2 percent.

Wind energy has also solidified Türkiye’s position ahead of some G7 nations in renewable output. Coupled with solar, it has helped diversify the energy mix, while hydropower remains a backbone, supplying 22 percent of electricity in 2024. Hydropower output rose by 11 TWh last year, driven by dam-based plants that store water, though river-based facilities saw declines during drought conditions. The report stresses the need to pair hydropower’s fluctuations with steady wind and solar growth.

Coal and natural gas accounted for just 55 percent of Türkiye’s electricity production in 2024 — the lowest since 1993. Coal’s share dropped from 36.9 percent in 2023 to 35.6 percent, with 61 percent of coal-fired output relying on imported fuel. Natural gas production fell by 4 percent, reflecting a broader retreat from fossil fuels, much of which Türkiye imports.

Türkiye aims to quadruple its wind and solar capacity by 2035, a goal outlined in last year’s energy strategy. If achieved, Ember projects that renewables could supply 49 percent of electricity, slashing fossil fuel reliance to below 20 percent.