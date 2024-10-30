Wildfire in Denizli successfully contained

DENİZLİ

A forest fire that erupted on Oct. 24 on Başkarcı Mountain in the western province of Denizli's Merkezefendi district has now been fully contained, local authorities have confirmed.

The blaze, which began at noon and raged on for five days, presented significant challenges for firefighters due to the mountainous and rocky terrain. Despite obstacles, firefighting crews made considerable progress throughout the days.

The fire reignited in several areas overnight, spurred on by pine cones flying through the air, but was eventually contained by the following morning with an extensive mobilization of state resources and volunteers.

Denizli Governor Ömer Faruk Coşkun praised the collective efforts and stated, “This was a tough fight against a fire in a very steep and challenging area, but the dedication of our teams and volunteers has succeeded.”

The response involved support from various state facilities, public institutions and non-governmental organizations.

Bület Nuri Çavuşoğlu, mayor of the Denizli Municipality, along with Regional Director of Forestry Adem Üçgül, closely monitored the situation.

In a statement following the containment, the General Directorate of Forestry emphasized ongoing preventative measures. “Cooling operations and other precautionary measures are underway to guard against potential flare-ups in the affected area,” the directorate stated.