WHO director visits quake-hit provinces

GAZİANTEP

In a show of solidarity, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has arrived in Gaziantep and Hatay to observe the organization’s relief efforts in the quake-hit provinces.

“Just arrived in Gaziantep, Türkiye, to meet with health officials, health workers and responders, and people affected by the recent earthquakes,” Ghebreyesus said on social media.

He stated that with Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, they would reaffirm the organization’s solidarity and support for recovery and health for quake survivors in Türkiye.

Ghebreyesus also visited the field hospital of the Belgium Emergency Medical Team in Hatay’s Kırıkhan district.

“Many people lost everything due to the earthquakes in Hatay, Türkiye. Reception centers have been set up by authorities for these people, including primary health care facilities that offer psychosocial support for children, routine immunization, and dental services,” he tweeted.

He also shared some videos and photos with the note: “Heartbreaking to see this level of destruction.”

Kluge also met with Turkish Deputy Health Minister Sabahattin Aydın in the capital Ankara on Feb. 27 before he arrived in Gaziantep.

“From March 1, the WHO Türkiye and the WHO Europe’s support will be based out of Gaziantep, joining the pan-U.N.’s relief effort,” Kluge stated.