Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 19 PKK terrorists in Iraq, Syria

ANKARA
Turkish security forces have “neutralized” 15 PKK terrorists identified in northern Iraq and four PKK/YPG terrorists identified in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry has announced.

“For our martyrs, for our nation, we continue to fight with all our strength. Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 15 PKK terrorists identified in northern Iraq and four PKK/YPG terrorists identified in northern Syria,” the ministry said in a statement on April 23.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The development came after Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on April 22 announced that 82 caves, shelters and hideouts belonging to the PKK in operations conducted across eight provinces of Türkiye were annihilated.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

